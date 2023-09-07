A new foodbank hub opened up near Chichester last Friday (September 1) to extend support to residents of the district’s villages.

Residents struggling with food insecurity can access the new satellite at Westergate Methodist Church, following a partnership with Bognor Foodbank.

The hub has been set up in response to demand from the district’s villages and concerns that people would be unable to make the journey to Bognor to receive help.

Revd Canon Paul Armstead, who is overseeing the project, said: "The Parish of Aldingbourne, Barnham and Eastergate (ABE) have for many years supported the work of the Bognor Foodbank through the collection of donations, initially in our churches and then with collection points at the Co-op, the Trading Post and Tesco Express in Barnham. We also have members of our congregation who volunteer at the Foodbank during its opening hours.

“Anyone is welcome to call in even it is just for a cup of tea and a chat.

“We can offer short term help with a food parcel and advise as to what the next steps could be.

“Limited resources are available here but we have full access to those of the Bognor Foodbank and can set things in motion with them as we are part of the same organisation.”

The hub is open every Friday from midday to 2pm.

Donations are still being collected at the three stores in Barnham or can be brought to the church.