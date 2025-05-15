New footbridge to be built over rail line in West Sussex village

A new footbridge is to be built over a railway line in a West Sussex village to improve safety.

Network Rail has lodged an application for prior approval with Horsham District Council to build the bridge at New Place level crossing in Pulborough.

The bridge will replace the current footpath level crossing between Pulborough and Billingshurst stations and, says Network Rail, will make the crossing safer for pedestrians.

In a statement to the council, Network Rail says: “The intention is to close the New Place footpath level crossing and reroute the Public Right of Way (PRoW) 2330 over the stepped footbridge. The footbridge will remove all risk to the operational railway and public, providing a safer means of crossing over the tracks.”

The new bridge is being funded by a proposed development of 170 houses on land at New Place Farm south of the crossing site.

“The contribution is required to mitigate the additional trips to the New Place level crossing, which would increase the risk to the public and operational railway,” says Network Rail.

The current pedestrian level crossing comprises a decked surface over the railway line with stiles on both sides at the railway boundary. The crossing itself is largely flat with a tarmac path providing access from a residential area to the north and access from the south is currently via a steep set up steps through woodland.

Network Rail adds: “In terms of safety, the crossing currently has ‘Stop, Look, Listen’ signage and also fitted with whistle boards which require the train driver to sound their horn as they approach the

crossing.

“It should be noted that the whistle boards will no longer be required once the bridge has opened, and the level crossing is closed. As a result, local residents will no longer hear train horns at this location.”

The new steel footbridge will have a double handrail system to help people with mobility issues.