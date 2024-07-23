New free smart phone app makes it 'easier then ever' to access council services in Arun District
and live on Freeview channel 276
The app, produced in partnership with West Sussex County Council, enables residents to access services on their phones and keeps them up to date with all the latest council information. Residents will be able to:
- sign up to receive weekly reminders on recycling or waste collection
- collections
- search how and where items can be recycled at home or at the local
- recycling centre
- complete Report It forms for issues such as street cleaning, fly-tipping, or
- to request a new bin
- find their nearest facilities, such as recycling centres, car parks and public
- toilets
- view local food hygiene ratings for restaurants and cafes
- read council news stories on important local issues
Cllr Sue Wallsgrove, Chair of Arun District Council Environment Committee
said: “This app is a great asset to the offering from the council and provides residents with easy access to many useful services. We can keep those who download the app with personalised updates and notifications on their waste and recycling collections. We can let residents know if our crews are running late, or if there are planned changes to collections. We want to keep our residents well
informed and to provide useful reminders.
“The app will enable people to report issues directly to us, including fly tipping, and they can even request a new bin. The app also provides other useful council information, including local news and food hygiene ratings of local restaurants and cafes.”
Cllr Wallsgrove added: “With our focus on environmental responsibility, we are pleased to share that the app will also provide recycling advice and help people to identify which items should go in which bins. This is an important part of us all doing our bit to make a difference.”
Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “The county council are pleased to have worked with district and boroughs, including Arun District Council in developing this informative app. The app is already very popular with residents and is a great way for people to access information quickly and effectively. It will be particularly helpful for residents who would like reminders or information about their recycling and waste.”