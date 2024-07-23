New free smart phone app makes it 'easier then ever' to access council services in Arun District

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s easier then ever to access Arun District Council services, thanks to the launch of a new app, a spokesperson has said.

The app, produced in partnership with West Sussex County Council, enables residents to access services on their phones and keeps them up to date with all the latest council information. Residents will be able to:

sign up to receive weekly reminders on recycling or waste collection

collections

search how and where items can be recycled at home or at the local

recycling centre

complete Report It forms for issues such as street cleaning, fly-tipping, or

to request a new bin

find their nearest facilities, such as recycling centres, car parks and public

toilets

view local food hygiene ratings for restaurants and cafes

read council news stories on important local issues

Cllr Sue Wallsgrove, Chair of Arun District Council Environment Committee

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new app keeps residents up to date with all the latest council information.

said: “This app is a great asset to the offering from the council and provides residents with easy access to many useful services. We can keep those who download the app with personalised updates and notifications on their waste and recycling collections. We can let residents know if our crews are running late, or if there are planned changes to collections. We want to keep our residents well

informed and to provide useful reminders.

“The app will enable people to report issues directly to us, including fly tipping, and they can even request a new bin. The app also provides other useful council information, including local news and food hygiene ratings of local restaurants and cafes.”

Cllr Wallsgrove added: “With our focus on environmental responsibility, we are pleased to share that the app will also provide recycling advice and help people to identify which items should go in which bins. This is an important part of us all doing our bit to make a difference.”