New funding to upgrade Crawley’s camera network

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The current analogue circuits linking the cameras will be turned off, along with the national landline phone system, over the next two years.

The council will spend £202,191 to convert and upgrade the CCTV network to digital connections. The bulk of the investment comes from the council, with £59,300 allocated as part of the Safer Streets 5 funding allocation across Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cabinet member for Public Protection, Councillor Yasmin Khan, said: “The CCTV camera network across Crawley is an important feature of how the police and council work in partnership to prevent and detect crime and anti-social behaviour.

CCTV in Memorial Gardens.

“I’m pleased to be able to make this investment in the CCTV network to ensure it is able to keep up with changing technology.”

There are approximately 50 cameras around the town, 15 in the town centre and the rest in neighbourhood shopping parades and parks.

Assistant Chief Constable Howard Hodges said: “We are pleased that cameras across the county will be upgraded to new digital cameras with better functionality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These cameras, owned by individual district and borough councils, play a crucial role in crime reduction efforts by providing valuable support to law enforcement.

“We recognise the importance of CCTV, and residents and visitors can be assured that the cameras will continue to be a supportive tool for improving community safety here in Sussex.”