A new gallery is opening in Hastings town centre.

New gallery to open in Hastings town centre
Surface Contemporary Interiors, based at 3 Claremont, is due to open on Wednesday (July 30).
Owner Christine Roberts is busy getting the venue ready ahead of the opening.
She said: “I've been doing interior design for a while, working in Mexico quite a lot, and I moved here about two and a half years ago.
“I did a couple of pop-up stores doing interiors with paintings and ceramics, met a lot of people and had a good reaction. I just thought I would try and find a more permanent space and this is the space I found.
“It's going to be a contemporary gallery space and focusing mainly on paintings, ceramics and textiles and furniture.
“Most of the furniture is coming from Italy and the paintings are coming from Mexico and Bali. Those are the kinds of places that I travel to.
“But I'm also working with some local makers like Catalin Philip, who works with Melo Clay and makes contemporary lighting, and Ruth Knight, who is a Brighton-based ceramicist, as well as a couple of other local people.
“So I will have their work, which gives them a bit of a platform to showcase what they're doing.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.