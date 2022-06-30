New games area opens at Bognor Regis recreation ground

The new MUGA at Nyetimber Lane has two football goal ends with basketball hoops and backboards on new Tarmac surfacing with ground markings for basketball and

five-a-side football.

Joint funding for the improvements came from Arun District Council and Aldwick Parish Council – who were keen to contribute after local school pupil, Benedict

The official opening of the Avisford Recreation Ground multi use games area

Wilson, wrote to them to ask for it to be repaired.

Benedict joined Aldwick Parish Council Vice-Chair, John Bass, to officially open the new area on Tuesday (June 18).

The new MUGA, which has 2m high side panels and 1.2m perimeter fencing, was supplied and installed by Caloo Ltd for a total cost of £40K, £8k of which was supplied by the parish council.

Benedict Wilson wrote asking for the area to be repaired

Councillor David Edwards, chairman of the environment committee at Arun District Council, said: “The council is committed to making improvements to play facilities across the district and the renovation of the court at Avisford Recreation Ground is the latest project to be unveiled.