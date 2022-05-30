New Gatwick flight paths could lead to a drop in house values says campaign group

That’s the view of members of the anti Gatwick expansion campaign group Communities Against Aircraft Noise and Emissions – CAGNE.

They say that residents need to understand the ramifications of the Government’s modernisation of airspace – known as Future Airspace Strategy Implementation South or FASIS – on house values and communities’ wellbeing.

CAGNE maintains that the FASIS process ‘is not fair to all communities’ and could lead to a drop in house prices in affected areas.

The campaign group CAGNE says new Gatwick flight paths could hit house values

Campaigners say it will lead to ‘the emergence of more noise groups, with more anger towards Gatwick Airport and the government, due to the FASIS process.’

A spokesperson said: “The government signed up to the modernisation of airspace saying this would be good news for communities.

"To date, little has been seen in the Gatwick Airport plans that will benefit all communities.

"If anything, proposals seek to fly over those that have not been flown over before.”

CAGNE is staging three online events to highlight its concerns and, it says, ‘to help all communities understand airspace in layman’s terms.’

They will be held on Wednesdays June 15, June 22 and July 6. Each session will be a repeat.

Attendees will have an opportunity to ask specific questions about their airspace location.

To book June 15, 6-7pm, see https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/337360503347

For June 22, 7-8pm, see https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/337368256537