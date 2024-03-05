New group for Worthing residents living with Parkinson’s under the age of 60

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adapting to life with Parkinson’s can be hard for the person with the diagnosis and their loved ones too. Getting the right information and support at the right time can make all the difference.

This group will provide information, support, friendship, laughter and activities for local people affected by the condition at a younger age along with the chance to meet other people in the same position.

After volunteering as a Committee Member for the Worthing and District branch of Parkinson’s UK, Angela Gooden, 58, is now the Leader of Worthing’s under 60’s support group.

Parkinson's UK volunteers

Angela said: “When I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s age 53, it felt like the carpet was ripped out from under my feet. I felt so alone and didn't know how to share my diagnosis with my friends and family. I wanted to start an informal group for younger people with Parkinson’s who were in a similar situation to me where we can talk about anything and everything. This group has been both information and fulfilling and has allowed me to meet some lovely people.

“I would encourage anyone in the Worthing area who has had a Parkinson’s diagnosis at a younger age to join us in the hope that, like me, they will feel less alone.” Sarah Spencer-Bowdage, Local Volunteering Officer at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“Being diagnosed with Parkinson’s, especially at a young age, can be a shock and adapting to life with the condition can be hard for the person involved and their loved ones too. But we know that meeting other people in the community can be a real lifeline.

“That’s why our local groups and networks have an important part to play for local people in the region. It is vital that we can support everyone affected by Parkinson’s, so that together, we can move towards everyone with the condition feeling empowered to take back control of their life with Parkinson’s.”

Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including over 4,500 in Sussex alone.

Parkinson's UK is the UK's leading charity supporting those with the condition. Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson's through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.

The under 60’s support group in Worthing meets on the first Wednesday of the month at The Thomas A Becket, 146 Rectory Road, Worthing, BN14 7PJ from 6.30pm.