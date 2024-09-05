The piece at the front of St Mary in the Castle depicts elephants entering into a room showing their faces and lying down with a sign behind a leg, saying ‘No room for rent’.

The piece has the name Stella Dore written within it.

Steph Warren, from Stella Dore Art Gallery and Commissions (www.stelladorestore.com), said: “The mural is called Elephants in the Room and is painted over two panels with a middle panel painted by other local artists.

“Two elephants are referenced in particular but there may be more.”

She said she is leaving it to people to come up with their own interpretations of the mural.

