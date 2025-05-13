New Hastings town centre kiosk branded an 'eye-sore'

The kiosk appeared near Wellington Place, opposite McDonalds and Poundstretcher.

It is believed it will eventually be fitted with a public telephone and electronic advertising panels.

Residents were quick to take to social media, describing the dark grey structure as an ‘eyesore’ and insisting that it made the area look worse.

One resident commented: “Re-instating public conveniences would be far more useful”. Others predicted that it would become a target for graffiti

John Bownas, from Love Hastings, said: “Planning officers approved it last year without it going to committee, despite objections from the Conservation Officer. It is right in the middle of an area planned to be ‘greened’ as part of the Town Deal Project.”

One Hastings councillor told the Observer: “A number of us are very angry that we did not get a chance to comment or vote on this.”

A spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council said: “The planning application for the advertising kiosk in the town centre did not meet the criteria to be discussed and decided by the planning committee. The criteria include there being five or more objections contrary to the officer recommendation from separate households or it being called by a councillor. This meant the application was decided using delegated powers. Following comments since the kiosk has been installed, there are further conversations about whether it can be relocated.

“The kiosk has been installed by a third party, we are unable to comment on when it will start to be used.”

