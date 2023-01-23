A new Haywards Heath Babybank is launching next month to help tackle child poverty in the town and the surrounding area.

Deputy mayor of Haywards Heath Alistair McPherson is officially opening the Babybank on Wednesday, February 1.

This new initiative is a 'spin off' of the Haywards Heath Foodbank.

Foodbank manager Heather Cooper said: “We collect good quality pre-loved and new baby items donated by members of our community and then re-distribute them to families in need, free of charge, via a referral system through their health visitors, midwives, GP, social or support workers.

“We hope that our service will help reduce parental stress, anxiety, reduce financial burden and depression. Improving mental health and allow parents the ability to focus on other aspects of home life, in turn improving living environments for babies and children, allowing them to thrive.”

The service aims to bring together health care professionals, charities, local businesses, and members of the public to address local poverty.

Barry Prior, chair of trustees said: “We provide free new and pre-loved baby and child equipment and supplies, including clothing, nappies, prams, cots and bedding and safety equipment such as

highchairs and stair gates.”

The service be entirely run by volunteers. The places that will take Baby Bank Donations are: Haywards Heath Town Hall, 40 Boltro Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4BA; and Northlands Wood Surgery, 7 Walnut Park, Haywards Heath Rh16 3TG.

