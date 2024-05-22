New Headteacher appointed at local school, The Eastbourne Academy
The Eastbourne Academy has appointed a new Headteacher after a rigorous recruitment process led by Swale Academies Trust. Mrs Hannah Carter will succeed Mr Dan Wynne Willson, who is taking up a new Headship in Haywards Heath.
Mrs Carter will formally begin her headship at The Eastbourne Academy on 24th June.
Mr Wynne Willson is looking forward to spending the final four weeks of term completing school improvement work in some of Swale Academies Trust’s other schools as well as preparing for his new role.
A spokesperson for Swale Academies Trust said “Mr Wynne Willson has made a tremendous contribution to The Eastbourne Academy during his headship. He leaves a highly successful track record of improvement. We wish him every success in his new position”.
Mrs Carter is currently a Vice-Principal at St Leonards Academy in East Sussex where she has worked for eleven years. The Trust said “there was a very strong field but it was the unanimous decision of the panel to appoint Mrs Carter. She brings great experience and an obvious determination to make The Eastbourne Academy even better”.
“I would like to say how much I am looking forward to contributing to the future success of the school and its incredible students,” Mrs Carter said.