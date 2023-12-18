New holiday caravan site could be set up between Horsham and Crawley
A new holiday caravan site could be set up between Horsham and Crawley.
An application has been made to the Caravan and Motorhome Club to create a small five-pitch site on farmland at East Street, Rusper.
If it goes ahead, the land would become a ‘certificated location’ meaning that the five pitches could take caravans, motor homes and trailer tents for club members to enjoy for recreational purposes only.
The club has informed Horsham District Council of the application to see if it wishes to comment.