BREAKING

New holiday caravan site could be set up between Horsham and Crawley

A new holiday caravan site could be set up between Horsham and Crawley.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 18th Dec 2023, 12:07 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 12:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An application has been made to the Caravan and Motorhome Club to create a small five-pitch site on farmland at East Street, Rusper.

If it goes ahead, the land would become a ‘certificated location’ meaning that the five pitches could take caravans, motor homes and trailer tents for club members to enjoy for recreational purposes only.

The club has informed Horsham District Council of the application to see if it wishes to comment.

Related topics:CrawleyHorsham District Council