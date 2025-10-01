New holistic and wellbeing centre opens in Bexhill town centre

Karolina Rus owns the business and lives in the town with her partner, Yuri, and their newborn baby.

Karolina explains: "I used to be a restaurant manager for 17 years, running a restaurants in London. Six of those years, I worked for celebrity chef José Pizarro, and my life was extremely hectic.

"I had a bad neck. I had to turn my whole body to see what was behind me. I looked on Facebook and found "Yoga for Lazy People". I started looking into it and discovered some neck exercises. I started the exercises, and two weeks later, I had no pain. I began to look into this subject more deeply. I was particularly drawn to yoga."

After attending yoga classes in London, she quit her job to pursue a career as a yoga teacher. She then went to India to begin a teacher training course. While in India, students were all given a sacred name, and, because she plays guitar, Karolina's name was Veena (a classical, fretless string instrument). She's also drawn to the moon, hence the name Veena & The Moon.

A while after returning from India, she fell pregnant and had to leave her career in hospitality behind, moving away from London with her partner, Yuri. She said: "We searched for properties and found a house here in Bexhill. So then again, a new journey."

She added: "I needed to focus on yoga and how to get the clients, how to get my classes going. I worked for various studios. Then I really wanted to do ceremonies with cacao and find my own space, in Bexhill, to open my business." (A Cacao Ceremony is a spiritual ritual that involves consuming ceremonial-grade cacao in a group setting to facilitate connection, healing, and self-exploration.)

Karolina found the perfect premises and, with her partner, transformed the space into a beautiful holistic centre at 38 St Leonards Road.

She added: "I want this to be a hub for all the practices. I teach yoga, but I want to attract other instructors so they can share their gifts here. It could be Pilates, Tai Chi, or any other type of practice. A therapy room is also available for hire. I already have some people on board who offer Indian head massage, Reiki, reflexology, tarot reading, Akashi Record Reading, and other holistic practices.

"I want to open as a cafe as well. I want people to walk past and be curious. They can have a cup of coffee, a nice infusion. I also have a small shop, where you can find items like crystal candles, ritual beads, and cacao.

"With all the practices going on here, I'm sure the energy will elevate the town. Through meditation, yoga, sound baths, or shamanic sessions, we increase the vibrations, and the whole town will benefit, I'm sure."

You can find out more at https://www.veenaandthemoon.com/

