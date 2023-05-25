The SpaMedica site on Enterprise Business Park will provide cataract surgery and YAG laser capsulotomy to local NHS patients in East Sussex.

The new hospital said it will offer appointments to patients in just two to four weeks, compared to a national target of 18 weeks.

The official opening of the new hospital was marked with a launch event, attended by Bexhil’s mayor, Paul Plim, as well as SpaMedica employees, friends and family.

SpaMedica Bexhill staff with Bexhill mayor Paul Plim, at the hospital's launch event. Pictured left to right are Jane Langham, Johanna Munn, Tanya Crouch, Cllr Paul Plim, Emily-Jane Hammond, Fiona Evans, Paige Williamson, Charlotte Jones and Victoria Smith.

Community optometrists were also invited and had the opportunity to undertake a training module on preparing patients for cataract surgery.

Additionally, a competition was held by Bexhill Academy for pupils to create eye-themed artwork that will hang on the walls of the new hospital.

The hospital said the standard of entries was extremely high and winners were announced during the celebration and presented with their prizes by the mayor.

Itai Mativirira took first place in the painting category, Natalie Martin won the drawing category, and Amalie Piper was crowned the winner of the digital category.

Runners-up included Erin McCarthy and Airi Sato, with Jack Hawker receiving a special commendation for his work ‘Double Vision’, which aimed to show his own experience of living with an eye condition.

Johanna Munn, hospital manager, said: “We’re thrilled to open the hospital and offer greater choice to residents in East Sussex, working in partnership with the NHS to reduce local waiting lists and ensure patients get rapid access to high quality treatment.

“We’re passionate about delivering the best possible care, ensuring patients receive a personalised service. We know what a difference the procedures can make to people’s lives, giving them their independence back and allowing them to get on with their favourite hobbies and activities.”

Cllr Plim said: “I was very impressed with how SpaMedica reached out to our local secondary school and installed a variety of artwork created by their students. Such talent being nurtured by our local school is such a wonderful inspiration to others, I am sure.

“It is hoped that with the opening of this new hospital for cataract surgery and YAG eye treatments, SpaMedica will offer support where needed to those requiring treatment, in the local community.”