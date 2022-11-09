New lease of life for Victorian portrait studio in Hastings town centre

The studio, high up on a building at Cambridge Road, is the centre of the Memorial Studio Project.

Tara Smyth explained: In the mid Eighteenth Century, this space was purpose built with the idea in mind to

create a daylight studio. The natural light gifted to us by our unpredictable British weather, challenges photographic artists to create unique moments in space and time, using no artificial lighting; as would have been back then.

The Victorian Portrait Studio at Cambridge Road.

Beatrice Lacey whose space it is now, took over the studio in 2012 as a space for her to create her art work. She has been joined for the project by Alex Brattell, a well renowned photographer who has a vast knowledge of the space and entertains the ‘sitters’ while they await their turn for a portrait, telling tales of the past and sharing old photographs.

"Also involved is Toby Shaw, a Hastings portrait photographer, who has a keen eye for minute details and a soft and gentle approach to direction, creating what feels like effortless perfection in a moment captured forever in a gorgeous portrait.

As you enter the building you are met with walls upon walls of printed photographs taken in this amazing historic place. Some of the photographs date back to the studio’s origin.

"The most striking realisation is that the young children captured back then will have lived full lives and passed on by now, and now we stand where they stood all those years ago.

Another powerful collection of portraits taken here are those of our Hastings Mayors through time. The age of the photographs is clear from the discolouration and yet their powerful stance still bears recognition. Added to that collection is our current Mayor, James Bacon, photographed by Toby Shaw in this same studio.