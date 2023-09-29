BREAKING
New Lego shop opening in Hastings town centre this weekend has free kid's workshops

Popular Hastings outlet Brickz N Bitz is opening a new shop in Robertson Street this weekend.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 29th Sep 2023, 13:08 BST
The shop will be stocking a larger selection of Lego and Lego compatible Mini and Micro blocks as well as a large selection of custom mini figures, accessories and lots of other brick related items.

Over the opening weekend of Saturday September 30 and Sunday October 1, there free kid’s workshops for those aged four plus in one hour sittings. There will be limited places butb thye can be booked by calling 01424 481174, or through their Facebook Page. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

There will be a small DUPLO table for children under four years old.

New Lego ShopNew Lego Shop
New Lego Shop

In addition, the shop is offering five percent off purchases all weekend and a small free gift while stocks last.

A shop nearby, close to Yate’s, was established by Lindsey Dancy and her partner, Kristel Murphy. Lindsey said: “Since opening, it exceeded all of our expectations. We didn’t realise how popular it would be, and we have met some really nice people who share our passion.”

