Popular Hastings outlet Brickz N Bitz is opening a new shop in Robertson Street this weekend.

The shop will be stocking a larger selection of Lego and Lego compatible Mini and Micro blocks as well as a large selection of custom mini figures, accessories and lots of other brick related items.

Over the opening weekend of Saturday September 30 and Sunday October 1, there free kid’s workshops for those aged four plus in one hour sittings. There will be limited places butb thye can be booked by calling 01424 481174, or through their Facebook Page. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

There will be a small DUPLO table for children under four years old.

New Lego Shop

In addition, the shop is offering five percent off purchases all weekend and a small free gift while stocks last.