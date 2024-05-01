New Lidl store could open in Emsworth as discount supermarket chain looks to grow
It comes during the businesses thirtieth anniversary, while the supermarket looks to open hundreds of new stores all over the country, creating thousands of new jobs.
Some of the south coast areas listed alongside Emsworth were Gosport, Portsmouth, Petersfield and Fareham.
The update also follows a year of significant investment for Lidl, which opened its biggest global warehouse in Luton in September 2023.
Richard Taylor, Lidl GB Chief Development Officer, said: “Having fortified our infrastructure with significant investments like Luton, which is the largest warehouse in the Lidl world, we're proud to have achieved record market share this month. We have also been the fastest growing bricks and mortar supermarket for the past seven months in a row. With an exceptional store network and our laser focus on operational excellence, we’re welcoming more customers through our doors than ever before, which positions us perfectly for continued expansion.
"As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring that all households across the country have access to high quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever. We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential. This is why we’re continuing to invest in new locations whilst exploring innovative routes to expansion. As we look ahead, we’re excited to welcome even more new shoppers to our existing stores, as well as those we’re planning to open across the country in the coming months and years.”