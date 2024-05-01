New Lidl store could open in Emsworth as discount supermarket chain looks to grow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It comes during the businesses thirtieth anniversary, while the supermarket looks to open hundreds of new stores all over the country, creating thousands of new jobs.

Some of the south coast areas listed alongside Emsworth were Gosport, Portsmouth, Petersfield and Fareham.

The update also follows a year of significant investment for Lidl, which opened its biggest global warehouse in Luton in September 2023.

Richard Taylor, Lidl GB Chief Development Officer, said: “Having fortified our infrastructure with significant investments like Luton, which is the largest warehouse in the Lidl world, we're proud to have achieved record market share this month. We have also been the fastest growing bricks and mortar supermarket for the past seven months in a row. With an exceptional store network and our laser focus on operational excellence, we’re welcoming more customers through our doors than ever before, which positions us perfectly for continued expansion.