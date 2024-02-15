BREAKING

New life-saving kit installed in Hailsham

A bleed control cabinet has been installed in Hailsham’s Vicarage Field Shopping Precinct to increase community safety.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 15th Feb 2024, 17:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Bleed control cabinets have equipment inside them which are specifically designed to handle life threatening bleeding and can help save someone’s life should a traumatic injury happen.

Located next to Maybugs, in Vicarage Field, the cabinet contains a chest seal which can be placed over a wound that stops air going in but allows air to come out, a 60 second clotting gauze and a rapid stop tourniquet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When 999 is called, the user will ask for Sussex Police and a code to access the cabinet will be given.

Most Popular
A bleed control cabinet has been installed in Hailsham’s Vicarage Field Shopping Precinct to increase community safety. Picture: Wealden District CouncilA bleed control cabinet has been installed in Hailsham’s Vicarage Field Shopping Precinct to increase community safety. Picture: Wealden District Council
A bleed control cabinet has been installed in Hailsham’s Vicarage Field Shopping Precinct to increase community safety. Picture: Wealden District Council

Project Youth is behind the bleed kit scheme and Accurate Roofing, a local company, has funded the bleed control cabinet for Hailsham.

The community interest company (CIC) is an early intervention project based in East Sussex, dedicated to empowering young people from the ages of 10 to 18, helping to build relationships between young people and adults.

Carl Scott, founder of Project Youth, said, “I travel around the county to deliver workshops and visiting communities educating them about my personal experiences and giving a better understanding on what life really is like when someone makes that decision to be part of the streets or get exploited/groomed into a life of the unknown.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Kelvin Williams, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat), and lead councillor for Public Health, Wellbeing and Asset Management, said, “I hope that these bleed kits are never needed, but should the need arise, these kits are accessible and could be vital to saving a person’s life.”

Related topics:HailshamWellbeing