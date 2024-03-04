New lighting will make Bognor Regis seafront even brighter for even longer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Six new displays – including red, white and blue orbs which wrap around columns – were installed last week, adding to existing illuminations which already connect the seafront and the town centre at Gloucester Road, York Road, Norfolk Street and Waterloo Square.

On top of that, all 81 displays have been updated with cutting-edge timers, which automatically adjust throughout the year. That way, the lights turn on at dusk – whenever that might be – and turn off at 11pm, giving more people more time to enjoy the lights at their very best. These new timers have been installed on Hotham Park and Nyewood Lane, as well as the new displays at West Street and the existing lighting at York Road, High Street and Norfolk Street.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both projects were delivered by the Bognor Regis Business Improvement District, working in tandem with the Bognor Regis Seafront Lights; a volunteer organisation that installs and maintains the town’s illuminations. Although the project was part-funded by the BID levy fund, which is paid into by businesses across the area, additional funding – including that which facilitated the ambitious project to update timers on displays all over town – was provided by Arun District Council’s allocation of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Photo: Jack Boskett

Jason Passingham, chairman of Bognor Regis Seafront Lights, said the new work fills one of the society’s long-term ambitions: “Thanks to BID and ADC for helping bring about this work, which would have otherwise been beyond our existing resources.

Cllr Roger Nash, Chair of the Economy Committee at Arun District Council, said: “I am delighted that the seafront light project is now complete, this is a fantastic addition to the town and will make a real difference.”