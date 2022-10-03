New look and name for Hastings restaurant

The re-branded restaurant will still be offering a predominantly vegan selection but with the addition of three vegetarian options.

It will focus largely on Indian food, cooked by award winning chef Lakshmi, but will also have favourites like its vegan fish and chips on the menu.

Sunday also saw the re-introduction of the restaurant’s vegan Sunday roast dinners.

The launch of A Taste of Vitality on Sunday

A Taste of Vitality was opened by Hastings Mayor Cllr James Bacon, who said: “Hastings is a diverse town and that is reflected in the different food available in our restaurants.”

After sampling the food, he commented: “It is absolutely phenomenal and I would thoroughly recommend this place.”

The restaurant is situated on the seafront at Marine Parade, opposite the boating lake.

Hastings Mayor James Bacon cuts the ribbon with owner Dan Wiltshire