New look for Aldwick GP surgery gets the go ahead

West Meads Surgery in The Precinct applied to Arun District Council to move main entrance door along the glass wall, remove the second door and reduce the glazing.

In their decision report, planning officers said: “The main entrance door will be moved along the glass wall, by around 2.4m to the south east, so that it lines up with an existing wall.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been approved to alter the outside of West Meads Surgery in Aldwick. Photo: Google Streetview

“The second door and part of the glazing to the south west, and a window to the south east, will be removed and replaced with smaller windows, which will retain the same height as the existing glazing.

“These works will allow for a new surgery room to be constructed in a current waiting room.

“The proposal will minimally alter the appearance of the building and will have no adverse impact on visual amenity.

“The works are not considered to have a detrimental effect on the composition of the street, with no change being made to the building line of the premises, and is in keeping with the character of the area.

“Although able to be seen from the street, the alteration does not give rise to visual intrusion and integrates well with the existing.”