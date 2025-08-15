'New look' for Littlehampton Seafront as West Green unveiled

Picture: Arun District Council

The transformation of Littlehampton Seafront is now complete, Arun District Council has announced, and residents have a vibrant new space to enjoy.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spearheaded by Arun District Council, and supported by £7.23 million of UK government funding, the project has introduced a mix of modern facilities, family-friendly attractions and sustainable design to the area.

The upgraded seafront area now features a water play area for children, complete with a water pump, fountains, a climbing wall and new courts for beach volleyball, basketball, and pétanque.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food an drink kiosks have also been installed, with four local businesses – Bentleys Café, Jim's Ice Cream, Soul Kitchen & Bar and Board Café – to offer refreshments in a lively and sociable setting. New changing places toilet facilities have also been introduced and, alongside improved beach showers, pathways and seating areas, are intended to make the space more accessible then ever – although guests should note that the temporary toilets are still in use while the final sign off procedure on the new facilities is being completed.

Alongside all this, solar panels have been installed as part of the project, and sustainable planting has been introduced throughout the site to support biodiversity and enhance the coastal landscape. Some areas will be seeded in the autumn after the warmer summer season.

Leader of the Council and Chair of the Policy and Finance Committee, Councillor Martin Lury, said:

"We're really pleased to have created a space that reflects what local people told us they wanted, while also making Littlehampton's seafront more inviting for visitors. It's a place for everyone - families, young people, and older residents - to enjoy throughout the year. I'm proud of what's been achieved and look forward to seeing the community making the most of The West Green."

Minister for Local Growth, Alex Norris said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This transformation of Littlehampton's seafront shows exactly what can be achieved when government investment is combined with local vision and community support. The West Green will be a brilliant asset for residents and a real draw for visitors, boosting the local economy whilst creating a space everyone can enjoy."