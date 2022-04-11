New Mayor of Chichester selected

Chichester's Market Cross

His formal election will take place at the Annual Meeting of the City Council on May 11 2022.

Councillor Joy said: “I am honoured to be selected as the Mayor of the oldest Mayoralty in Sussex, especially so as a Cicestrian, and hope to become involved with the work being done by so many parts of the Chichester community as well as giving active support to my two charities.”

Julian has lived in Chichester all his life, apart from his seven university years at architectural school.

He was raised in what is now called St Martins Coffee House in St Martins Street, Chichester; along with his three sisters and two brothers.

His first school was Chichester Lancastrian Infants which was followed by St Richards Primary School.

He then attended Chichester High School for Boys where his father, Paul Joy, was his Art Teacher.

After that, he went onto Chichester College to study for his A Levels.

Julian’s mother trained as a nurse at St Richard’s Hospital where, at the age of 16, he worked for a year as a hospital porter. At the time, he was thinking of a medical career rather than architecture.

Julian completed a post graduate diploma in Architecture at London South Bank University in 1989 where he majored in climate sustainable solutions.

Ever since, climate sustainability has been at the heart of all the projects Julian has been involved with. T

he focus being to make them carbon neutral or better. Julian works mainly in the health, care and education sectors, creating master plans and estate rationalisations for hospital trusts and care providers alongside integrating county, primary and mental health trusts.

He is also only one of seven Design Quality Indicator Assessors for the Construction Industry Council, ensuring that health care premises are more design led and environmentally friendly buildings.

Julian was recently elected as the West Sussex County Council Member for Chichester West and is a founder Trustee for the UK wide charity - Business 2

Schools.

Apart from architecture, which is his passion, he plays the classical guitar, loves sailing, walking on the Downs and watching his three amazing sons grow into men.

He will be accompanied at official functions by a Mayoral Consort.

The Deputy Mayor will be Councillor Richard Plowman, himself a past Mayor on three occasions and who was National Association of Local Councils (NALC) finalist for Councillor of the Year 2021.

His role will be one of background support and mentoring; forming a team to meet the many challenges ahead for Chichester.

Richard said: “I see myself as just a pilot for Julian as captain of the ship.”