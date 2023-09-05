BREAKING
New meeting over plans for up to 10,000 homes between Horsham and Crawley

A public meeting is to be held next week to discuss proposals to build up to 10,000 houses on land between Horsham and Crawley.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:50 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 12:51 BST
Crawley MP Henry Smith and River Mole expert Simon Collins will be among the speakers.

The meeting will cover biodiversity, housing numbers, heritage and the impact of the development west of Ifield on watercourses, flooding, water supply, water quality and processing.

The meeting will be held on Thursday September 14 from 6.30pm at Rusper Village Hall. Parking is available at the village church.

