New Midhurst gym will feature functional fitness area and the latest strength-training equipment

A new gym set to open in Midhurst will boast a functional fitness area, and strength training equipment to spare, the owner has said.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Afterburn Gym is set to open its doors in the Holmbush Industrial Estate early next year, and owner Jack Plumbridge is hoping to create a centre for Midhurst’s growing fitness community which, he says, doesn't currently have anywhere to go.

"I recently started playing rugby for Midhurst, and a lot of the guys there said they have to travel 15 to 20 minutes to get to their nearest proper gym,” Jack, an experienced personal trainer said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"You’ve got The Grange, but that’s more of a council-run facility, and what we want to do is become more of a community-driven, independent style gym. We want to make people feel welcome and supported, it won’t be this endless turnstile of people coming in and walking out when they’re done.”

A CAD-generated image depicting what the gym could look like. Photo: Afterburn Gym and Primal Strength Official.

Not only will Afterburn have a different feel to The Grange, Jack said, there will be different equipment too with a focus on functional fitness and strength training.

"I think that’s the way everything’s going at the moment. Everyone is discovering the need for strength training, whether it’s people going through the menopause, or elderly people for osteoporosis, or young people for aesthetics and fun. It's becoming much more of a focal point. So fifty per cent of the gym will be weight and resistance-based equipment, and we’ll have quite a large functional fitness area too.”

Jack was part of a personal training business in nearby Liphook for almost a decade before Afterburn started to take shape, and says owning his own gym was always a goal. Having played rugby most of his life, and after graduating with a degree in Sport and Exercise Science, working in the fitness industry was a clear path forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad