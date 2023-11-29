New minister appointed for Crawley United Reformed Church
Crawley United Reformed Church is delighted to announce the appointment of Revnd. Cristina Cipriani as our new minister.
Seen here is Cristina (second right), with Rvnd. Russell Furley Smith, Rvnd. Roger Wood and Rvnd. Elaine Hutchinson taken at her induction service earlier in the month.
Prior to transferring to Crawley Cristina was the minister for two local churches in Birmingham.
Cristina's ministry is shared between Crawley URC and as the ecumenical minister for the southern region of the United Reformed Church.
Cristina has a particular interest in community work and is looking forward to meeting, with and working, with other churches and local charities in Crawley.