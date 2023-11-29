New minister appointed for Crawley United Reformed Church

Crawley United Reformed Church is delighted to announce the appointment of Revnd. Cristina Cipriani as our new minister.

Induction service

Seen here is Cristina (second right), with Rvnd. Russell Furley Smith, Rvnd. Roger Wood and Rvnd. Elaine Hutchinson taken at her induction service earlier in the month.

Prior to transferring to Crawley Cristina was the minister for two local churches in Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cristina's ministry is shared between Crawley URC and as the ecumenical minister for the southern region of the United Reformed Church.