The Malayalee Hindu Nair Community of Sussex came together this month for the inauguration of Nair Service Society Sussex.

The ceremony took place on Monday, January 2, at Scaynes Hill Millennium Village Centre.

The society is an extension of the Nair Service Society(NSS), which was established in Kerala, India, in 1914 by social reformer Shri Mannathu Padmanabhan.

Guests included: Mims Davies, MP for Mid Sussex and Minister of Safeguarding; Burgess Hill councillor Mustak Miah; Venugopalan Nair, president, NSS UK; and Mrs Suma Sunil Nair, patron, NSS Sussex.

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies and Burgess Hill Councillor Mustak Miah with men from the Nair Community at the NSS Sussex Inauguration

Other dignitaries were also present from the different religious communities and associations in Sussex.

The society’s president Deepak Menon said: “The NSS Sussex will follow the core ideas and services of the NSS. These include the protection and promotion of heritage including various Nair family traditions enabling the younger generation to experience the Kerala culture. The NSS Sussex hopes to work towards the preservation and dissemination the cultural and religious traditions of the Nair community, which include intellectual and cultural exchange, documentation of the cultural traditions of the Tharavad (the essence of Nair community), the mode of Nair worship, the practices of Nair Hindu rites and so forth.

“The institution also hopes to work with other religious communities and charitable institutions in the area for the betterment of the community as a whole.”

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies with ladies from the Nair Community at the NSS Sussex Inauguration

Mr Miah said: “It was a great pleasure to attend to the newly formed, Sussex Nair Service Society Karayogam Inaugural event.”

He continued: “I thoroughly enjoyed the cultural program including the very talented young children singing live on stage. I was delighted to learn that the intention of this organisation is to bring everyone from different religions and background to work together for the betterment of the community. Thank you Deepak, Vinu and Suma for your kind invitation and for organising such a beautiful event, wishing your organisation the very best of success.”