A new mobile phone app has been launched by Horsham District Council aimed at making it easier for residents to access recycling and waste services.

Residents who sign up for the app will be able to check their next recycling or waste collection day while on the move, get personalised collection day reminders, receive personal notifications of changes to collections, and report missed bins, overflowing public bins or fly tipping.

They will also be able to search how and where items can be recycled, book a special collection service and find their nearest facilities such as recycling centres or leisure venues.

Produced in partnership with West Sussex County Council, the Horsham district mobile app will also enable residents to keep up to date with the latest council news and information, wherever they are and at any time.

The free app is available to download now, see www.horsham.gov.uk/mobileapp

Council cabinet member for recycling and waste Jay Mercer said: “I am delighted that we have been able to launch this new app just in time for Christmas and the new year holidays.

“With this app our residents will receive personalised updates and notifications on their recycling and waste collections as well as being able to book a number of recycling collection services and report issues such as a missed bin collection, overflowing bins and fly tipping.

“At this time of year we often generate more waste than usual and this app will enable residents to find out what can be recycled at home and, if not, how it should be disposed of, as well as book one of our special free collection services, such as those for used coffee pods, textiles or small electricals.

“Residents can also report issues directly to us through the app, use the search function to find their nearest councillor, council facility, leisure venue and restaurant, view local food hygiene ratings for restaurants and read the latest council news sent straight to their phone.