The shop is set to open in Chichester city centre.

A new phone shop looks set to open in Chichester city centre after a planning application for signange was approved by the District Council.

An application to erect new signage for a shop called ‘iPhone Plaza’ at a site on East Street was approved by Chichester District Council this week; suggesting the new store could be up and running shortly.

The site, a grade II listed building in the heart of the Chichester centre and close to the historic HSBC bank, was previously home to Kaite Loxton; a luxury gifts, bags and accessories shop which has now relocated to a site on North Street.

The decision comes in spite of an objection made by Chichester City Council last month, which claimed parts of the design were not compliant with district council shopfront guidelines.

"The Conservation Area Shopfront design guidance sets out that fascia should contain the shop name only, with a small building number to aid orientation if possible,” the complaint reads. “The double line of stacked text as proposed is inappropriate. Extraneous text, such as the proposed 'Mobile Specialist' which forms the second line of text of the proposal is not appropriate and would be harmful to the character of the area.”

The applicant has since removed the extraneous text from the design, and the plans have been approved.

“Based on the above assessment, it is considered that the proposed works will preserve the special interest of the Listed Building,” a District Council officer said in a decision notice made public earlier this week.