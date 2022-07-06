New pick up points set up for Horsham's fun 'mystery trail' packs

Seven free mystery trails – based on outdoor escape rooms – operate at seven venues across the district, seven days a week.

Each trail invites people to follow clues around each area to solve a puzzle involving a cast of specially-created colourful characters.

The trails are located in Billingshurst, Henfield, Horsham, Pulborough, Southwater, Steyning and Storrington.

Pick up points have been extended for the Horsham district's mystery trail packs

New business locations where people can pick up mystery trail packs have now been set up in each of the seven regions.

They are at: Billingshurst - Austen's Home Hardware, High Street; Henfield - Post House Cafe, High Street; Horsham - The Everyman, Piries Place; Pulborough - Pulborough Exchange, Lower Street; Southwater - Co-op, Lintot Square; Steyning - Cobblestone Tea House; and Storrington - Pricewatch Power, Old Mill Drive.

Horsham District Council says that families, groups of friends and business team builders can now plan a visit seven days a week using the new pick up points.

They operate alongside trail hubs at libraries in each of the villages and towns.

Mystery trail packs are now available at more pick up points in the Horsham district

Since launching in March, the mystery trails have attracted hundreds of multi-generational groups looking to test their skills at clue solving around the district.

Horsham District Council leader Jonathan Chowen said: “I am delighted that our mystery trails are so popular, and that we have extended the number of pick up points to enable more people to take part all seven days of the week.

“My thanks go out to all the local businesses who have signed up to take part in the trails so far, and I am sure that they will play host to many visitors looking for clues and answers.

“It has been a tough couple of years for our businesses but I am proud of the way they are bouncing back and I’m sure that the trails will continue to help them boost footfall.

“Do come out over the summer months and enjoy the trails and the wealth of amazing shops, cafes and eateries we have in our district.”

The project was commissioned using the Government’s Welcome Back Funding. The trails were created by local organisation, Whistlestop Arts.