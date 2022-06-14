New playground project opens in Lavant

On Friday, June 10, Lavant gathered together for the opening ceremony of their new playground project.

Lavant Parish Council had endeavoured to repair and renovate the playground so that it may be able to accommodate all people that would live to play there.

The installation of new inclusive equipment makes the playground accessible for individuals with disabilities.

Local suppliers were sought for their quality of service and to the delight of local families all was up and running in a short space of time.

James Pickford Chair of the Parish Council at the opening.

Arthur Shepphard, trustee of the original playground, Andrew Miller, ASM Carpentry and Joinery and representatives of Playsafe Playgrounds of Midhurst were all attendance at the opening of the event alongside pupils from Lavant Primary School.

Lavant Parish Councillor Jenny Quest said: "The park was first opened in the 1990s.

“The Parish Council saw the need for the playground and worked hard to achieve their aim. Land was purchased, grants and funds raised, and Lavant had its own playground..

“It is nestled below the old railway line, beside the river with beautiful views up over the Trundle.

"Much of the equipment was in need of repair and so the Parish Council embarked upon a Repair, Replace and Upgrade solution.

"Village children have grown up with the playground and villagers maintain it. It is a central part of the community and very well used by all.