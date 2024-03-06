New police engagement hub opens in Hastings town centre

The hub is situated at Harold Place, opposite Jempsons and the end of Robertson Street. Not only will the hub give police a more visible presence in the town centre but it will provide community engagement and a point of contact for local people.

It will form a base for Police Community Support officers and will be open to members of the public from 12pm – 1pm and 3pm – 4pm Monday – Saturday.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Richard Breeze said: “It is not for reporting crime, though people can still do that, but as a place for people and local traders to share information and concerns and just get some advice. They can also share any suspicious behaviour that they have spotted.

Sussex Police say the hub will be used by officers, staff and local partners to increase community engagement and reassurance through events and drop-in sessions. providing a safe space for people to talk about any concerns they may have.

The hub has been funded by Operation Safety, the force response to serious violence and knife crime. It has been constructed from 1,300 recycled plastic bottles and is solar powered.

Katy Bourne said: “I am delighted to open this hub. It is in response to what the public tell us is so important to them.”

Those attending the opening included local councillors, the chair of the Police and Crime Panel, local council officers who work on anti-social behaviour and Hastings Borough Council leader Julia Hilton.

L-R: Dave Gibbins-Jones, PCSO. Katy Bourne, Sussex PCC, and Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Richard Breeze.

2 . Launch of Sussex Police's Engagement Hub in Hastings town centre on March 6 2024. Launch of Sussex Police's Engagement Hub in Hastings town centre on March 6 2024. Photo: staff

Inside the hub.