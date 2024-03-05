New Principal appointed at The Burgess Hill Academy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bringing with her a wealth of experience and a distinguished track record in educational leadership, Mrs Clinton has served for 18 years as Vice Principal in Lewes, followed by two successful years as Principal in Gloucester. A spokesperson for the Trust says they are confident that her dedication and expertise will be invaluable in driving the continued success and growth of The Burgess Hill Academy.

Below, you will find a brief biography of Mrs Clinton:

“My educational philosophy revolves around empowering all students to become the best versions of themselves, preparing them for a successful future. I am particularly passionate about championing equality in the comprehensive schools where I have dedicated my efforts, and I am very much looking forward to becoming part of the school community at The Burgess Hill Academy.”

Karen Clinton - New Principal and School Improvement Executive at The Burgess Hill Academy

Chief Executive Officer, Dr John Smith, took a moment to express deep gratitude to Mr Simon Davies, the current Principal at the academy, “I would like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to Mr Simon Davies, who has been instrumental in his role as Principal. Mr Davies will be leaving us at the end of this term, and we wish him all the best for his future endeavours. His hard work and dedication during his tenure at the academy have made a significant impact, and we are grateful for his contributions.”