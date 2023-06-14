A new charity shop is opening up in Hailsham town centre next week (Monday, June 19).

Raystede Centre For Animal Welfare is thrilled to be opening its newt charity shop and becoming part of the Hailsham community.

A spokesperson for Raystede said: “There are bargains galore in store!

“You will find clothes for adults and children. There is a range of accessories, homeware, toys, books, bric-a-brac and much more."

This shop joins the charity’s three existing premises, including its charity shop on its Ringmer site.

All proceeds from will go towards helping the animals in Raystede’s care and the charity said it would be grateful for donations of any unwanted, good quality items.

Donations can be dropped off at the shop from Monday to Saturday, 9am – 4pm, and on Sunday, 10am – 3pm.

If you are dropping off items in the car, you can drive right up to their donation station, at the rear of the shop, via Waitrose car park.

There are also a range of volunteering roles available, and the charity said it would love to hear from anyone willing to help out in the shop.

For more information, visit: www.raystede.org/ or call: 01323 402649.

The new shop is situated at 41 Vicarage Fields, Hailsham, BN27 1BG, and has easy access and parking close by.

