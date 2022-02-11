Sam Harrison was among five new recruits across the service.

The new recruits will go on to serve their communities by responding to emergencies either from their home or place of work.

After taking part in an intensive two-week training course, they demonstrated their new skills at a pass-out parade, held at Worthing Fire Station on Friday, February 4.

Presenting the new recruits with their certificates was West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s assistant chief fire officer, Peter Rickard.

Speaking of their achievements, he said: “Completing the training course to such a high standard is no mean feat, but it is evident that our new recruits have put their heart and soul into becoming the best firefighters they can be.

“I want to thank you our new firefighters for the commitment they’ve made to join the fire service, and the ongoing commitment they will make in serving the communities of West Sussex.

“The county has gained five amazing firefighters and I wish them all long and prosperous careers.”

The other new recruits, and the stations they will be based at, are:

Helen Tigg – Midhurst Fire Station

Jack Marsh – Turners Hill Fire Station

Jacob Wellstead – Henfield Fire Station

Kian Slater – Partridge Green Fire Station