New recruits join the Sussex fire service

The recruits are Jacob Wellstead in Henfield, Kian Slater in Partridge Green, Jack Marsh in Turner, Helen Trigg in Midhurst and Sam Harrison in Bognor Regis.

After taking part in an intensive two-week training course, they demonstrated their new skills at a pass-out parade, held at Worthing Fire Station on Friday, February 4.

Presenting the new recruits with their certificates was West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Peter Rickard.

Peter said: “Completing the training course to such a high standard is no mean feat, but it is evident that our new recruits have put their heart and soul into becoming the best firefighters they can be.

“I want to thank you our new firefighters for the commitment they’ve made to join the fire service, and the ongoing commitment they will make in serving the communities of West Sussex.