The owner of a brand-new restaurant which opened in Selsey this week has said he hopes to bring people from far and wide to the town.

La Banca opened on Selsey High Street on Thursday, April 13, and has already received a great response from members of the public. The Italian fine dining restaurant and delicatessen is hoping to bring a taste of the Mediterranean to the town and owner, Neil Kimber, hopes it will make Selsey a ‘go-to’ destination.

Speaking to Sussex World, Neil said: "We had a trial last Thursday and we are open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week. It’s been a long drawn out process over four years since pre-Covid, but now its really exciting.

"We serve traditional Italian and Mediterranean food from our small building which used to be the old Barclay’s bank site so it’s great, it’s got some nice Grade II listed parts.

La Banca in High Street, Selsey

"We want to attract people from outside Selsey so Selsey becomes a go-to place and not a go-through place.”

To do this Neil has put together a team of talented restaurant staff as his front-of-house and kitchen staff including head chef Emma Dowd, creative director Robin Jackson and restaurant manager Thomas Rozario.

Having only opened at the end of last week, Neil said the response has been great so far.

"It was really really good, we had a massive response.”

Anyone looking to a table is advised to ask in person, or you can call 01243 603390.