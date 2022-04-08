New restaurant set to open in Eastbourne’s Beacon

Chi SUS-220804-120513001

An ‘exciting new Asian food concept’ is the latest signing for The Beacon in Eastbourne.

It will be the third restaurant for the company, Chi, that started out with a street food unit in Cambridge.

Set to open at the end of June, the new concept will be situated on the ground floor of the centre, next to the escalator.

Lamen Reddy, CEO, said, “We started Chi as a street food concept in Cambridge then decided to elevate that idea to a new full table service restaurant that offers a range of pan-Asian dishes from Japanese to Korean.

“We opened our first restaurant in Rushden Lakes shopping centre in Northamptonshire, our second in Huntingdon and started looking for a third outlet to expand into. We were introduced to The Beacon and the town of Eastbourne and quickly decided that this was the perfect venue.

“We really like the area and what has been done with the centre. It’s really exciting for us to be coming to Eastbourne. We believe the town offers us a lot of potential and can’t wait to open our doors to local people in the summer.”

The brand prides itself on a cost-effective offering of modern pan-Asian favourites cooked to a high level.

Since opening its first unit, Chi now has street food outlets in Watford, Norwich and Basingstoke. The brand is now looking at other towns and cities throughout the UK.

James Roberts, director of The Beacon, said, “We are delighted to welcome Chi to The Beacon. It’s an innovative brand and will be a fantastic addition to the centre, offering a concept that is quite unique to Eastbourne.