New shop clothes shop in Burgess Hill town centre

Stuart Levy, 71, the owner of The Godfather has just opened a new shop in The Market Place, Burgess Hill. His new store is in the former Costa coffee shop, and sits opposite Greggs and between B&M and Boots.

The new shop opened it's doors to the public on Saturday 11th October, and proved very popular over its first weekend in business, with customers filling the store on both days. Instead of individual price tags, clothing is sold by weight, and a kilo of clothes will cost you just twenty pounds.

Stuart said "People like it, they get great value for money, a pair of Levi jeans for £11.20, a hundred pair of jeans new. And that's what brings people back all the time. You can get three or four, sometimes five for a kilo. Your're talking about all tops brands".

He showed me a men's casual shirt in immaculate condition. "That top alone would cost you about £80-£90 new, for just one, so it works out at just four or five pounds."

"We had a load of Hugo Boss stuff in over the weekend, that all flew out."

They specialise in selling high quality vintage clothing, mainly from America, specialising in Levi’s and all top brands. The shop offers men’s and women’s jeans, women’s tops, men’s shirts, jumpers, T-shirts, polo shirts, sweatshirts, knitware and more.

Stuart explained that it all started about nine or ten years ago. "I was sitting at home with nothing to do so I decided to go out for a walk, after visiting some cahrity shops I got back home with three or four bags of clothes, that's where it all began". Now Stuart sources his clothes from around the world.

His other shop on the site of Allwoods Garden Centre on the A273 between Burgess Hill and Hassocks will be used for preparing garments before they're moved into the new store. However you can still visit on Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays to view and buy garments, with the main shop now being the newly opened The Godfather Burgess Hill

You can visit The Godfather, Burgess Hill between 9-5pm Monday to Saturday, and 10-4pm on Sundays,

