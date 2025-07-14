New shop in Chichester promises a 'book lover's paradise'

The new bookshop will settle into a site previously used as an estate agent's office.

A new shop, pegged to open on Southgate, in Chichester, is promising a ‘book lover’s paradise’, Sussex World can report.

Set to open its doors later this year, Chichester Books will settle into a space previously occupied by the Charles Peck estate agents, and joins a raft of other local bookshops including Waterstones on West Street, the Sussex Bookshop on South Street and the Oxfam charity Bookshop on East Street.

Keen to stand out from the crowd, the owners of Chichester Books have promised a secondhand and antiquarian bookshop with a twist. A notice attached to the shop’s soon-to-be home promises the following:

“Wide-ranging books from William Morris to Einstein”

“Books and pages of all periods from the 16th to the 21st centuries"

"Books for all budgets at prices as low as we can manage”

"Interesting, unusual, weird books – plus some completely bonkers”

"Masses of ephemeral items from rare vellum deeds to bus tickets”

“Original art from Braque lithographs to film costume designs”

"Mini exhibitions of curated items for sale and on loan”

"Unique book-related products with a working camera obscura”

"Occasional book-related displays and demonstrations”

"Printing, binding, decorated papers”

"Famous voices heard on original phonographs and restored wireless receivers"

"Magic lantern and early cinema demos using original projectors.”

The shop is expected to open later this month, and some early displays have already appeared in the window – with several large, leather-bound books on display alongside vintage ephemera and posters.

To find out more about the shop, and to keep an eye out for updates as opening day draws near, follow @chichesterbooks on Instagram.