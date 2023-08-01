The opening of Southwater Skate Park at Ben's Field in Stakers Lane marks a significant milestone in the community's history.

It was made possible by the diligent efforts of Southwater Parish Council and its skate park project rebuild earmarked reserves, Section 106 contributions, and the Insurance Settlement received after the unfortunate fire incident in August 2020.

Since its inception in 2006, the skate and BMX park has been a thriving hub for enthusiasts. Known for its exceptional timber surface riding experience, the skate park earned a reputation as one of the best in the South.

Throughout the rebuilding process, the parish council actively engaged with the skate park users, maintaining regular contact with a dedicated user consultation group. This collaboration ensured that the new park's design resonated with the community's needs and preferences for a timber riding surface while incorporating innovative elements. The hybrid structure of galvanised steel and timber promises an exciting riding experience, reminiscent of the features valued in the original skate park.

Although the journey to reopening was not without challenges, including delays in obtaining planning permission, the Parish Council's persistence paid off. Three years after the fire incident, the skate park stands proud once again, ready to welcome riders of all ages and skill levels, reaffirming its position as a cherished community asset and a place of shared joy and recreation.

Derek Moore, chairman of Southwater Parish Council, said: “It was a great pleasure and honour to officially open the skatepark today [Monday]. It is a credit to the efforts of the council that this has been brought about, long may the skatepark serve the community.”

1 . New Southwater skatepark Official opening of the new Southwater Skatepark. SR2307312. Photo by S Robards/Sussex World Photo: S Robards

