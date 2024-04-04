New statistics reveal percentage of people who work in Chichester
According to the data approximately 56,792 Chichester residents are economically active (excluding full students), with 52.2% in employment and 2% looking for work. For those that are full-time students and also economically active, they make up just 2.2% of the population, with 1,662 of these in a job.
On the other hand, 45,628 (43.6%) are economically inactive, the most common reason for which is retirement. Retired people account for 29.7% of those who are economically inactive.
In contrast, only 4.5% of students aren’t looking for work, while those looking after their family and home make up 4.1%, followed closely by those long-term sick or disabled with just 2.8%.
Ranking top as the industry with the most workforce is ‘Human Health and Social Work.’ A whopping 8,524 people are working in this industry, making this 15.1% of the working population of Chichester.
Following closely in second is the Wholesale and Retail sector with 7,484 people within it. In third is Education with 5,455. The study also found that for those who work, 36,827 (65%) work full-time, while 19,538 (34%) work part-time.
Speaking on the findings, Kiruba Shankar Eswaran, CEO of Eleos said: “The number of economically active people is a key metric in assessing the overall economic health of a city. High levels of economic activity often correlate with a vibrant and growing economy, while low levels may indicate economic challenges."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.