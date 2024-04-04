New statistics reveal percentage of people who work in Chichester

Chichester, West Sussex.

According to the data approximately 56,792 Chichester residents are economically active (excluding full students), with 52.2% in employment and 2% looking for work. For those that are full-time students and also economically active, they make up just 2.2% of the population, with 1,662 of these in a job.

On the other hand, 45,628 (43.6%) are economically inactive, the most common reason for which is retirement. Retired people account for 29.7% of those who are economically inactive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In contrast, only 4.5% of students aren’t looking for work, while those looking after their family and home make up 4.1%, followed closely by those long-term sick or disabled with just 2.8%.

Ranking top as the industry with the most workforce is ‘Human Health and Social Work.’ A whopping 8,524 people are working in this industry, making this 15.1% of the working population of Chichester.

Following closely in second is the Wholesale and Retail sector with 7,484 people within it. In third is Education with 5,455. The study also found that for those who work, 36,827 (65%) work full-time, while 19,538 (34%) work part-time.