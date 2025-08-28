New survey is your chance to help define the future of iconic Midhurst site

(Photo by English Heritage/Getty Images)

A new survey could be your chance to define the future of the iconic Cowdray Castle ruins, in Midhurst, organisers have said.

Sharing news of the survey on Facebook, a spokesperson for the Cowdray Estate said an ‘exciting project’ is underway to define the future of the site and explore new ways of telling its many stories.

To help influence the project, members of the public have been invited to participate in a new survey, designed to help inform the site’s development.

The survey, which takes approximately four minutes to complete, asks visitors what they did the last time they visited the site, how interested they might be in seeing the ruins reopened to visitors, which of the site’s many historical narratives are of the most interest to them and which, if any, events they’d like to see take place in the vicinity of the site.

To take part in the full survey, visit https://form.typeform.com/to/OkmCXhCo.

It’s a chance to redefine one of Midhurst’s most iconic sites. Cowdray Castle, the ruins of a great Tudor house, dates back to the 1520s, when it was constructed by Sir David Owen, Uncle to King Henry VIII.

The property passed from hand to hand, generation to generation until a fire destroyed parts of the house in September 1793, in the midst of extensive renovation works. Today, the castle remains under the ownership of Viscount Cowdray, who inherited it in 1995. The ruins were opened to the public, following an extensive conservation project, in 2007, but has since been closed for further conservation.