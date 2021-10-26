New Sussex farm shop supporting local producers

Wylands Farm Shop is situated in Powdermill Lane on the grounds of Wylands Fishery and is run by the same people who launched the successful Sharnfold Farm attraction near Eastbourne.

The shop opened last week and specialises in local and farm produce. It says the early response from the public has been incredibly positive.

Derek Ruby, area retail and merchandise manager, has overseen the shop fitting and says it is a very exciting venture.

Derek said: “We have come out of lockdown determined to invest and deliver a high-quality new farm shop. We are delighted with what we have to offer and we are confident that customers will come from far and near to see what we have to offer.

“We are open seven days a week and are expecting a bumper Christmas, so we urge people to come and see us.”

The farm shop offers a large variety of local farm and shop produce, including fresh vegetables, local game and meat; local beer, wine and cider as well as jams chutney and eggs. She shop has fresh bread delivered daily. Biscuits, coffee crisps and cakes are also stocked and there is the opportunity to buy locally produced gifts, calendars and cards.

Wylands Farm Shop also sells flowers and bedding plants and stocks bird food.

Derek said: “We are focusing on the quality of what we are selling, and also sourcing as much as possible from local suppliers. For example, much of the meat we sell comes from our sister site, Sharnfold Farm, in Stone Cross, whose Butchery has a fantastic reputation.

“We are selling Kentish Mayde pies, Biddenden’s wine and cider plus Battle, Sussex and Silly Moo cider, Harveys, Battle Brewery, Marsh Brewery and Long Man beer and a nice selection of wines supplied by Laithwaites Wine.

“We also stock Ringden Farm’s apple juices and preserves and Folkington’s Fruit Juices. Our eggs are free range from a local poultry farm and Paynes Honey comes from the bees on The South Downs. We have exclusive access to some local artisan craft and confectionary suppliers.

“We are ideally positioned just up the road from Battle High Street, just 10 minutes from Hastings and close to Bexhill, while places such as Rye and Eastbourne are also not far.”

There are already plans to extend the farm shop by spring 2022 and a new Water Side café is being built on the site overlooking the beautiful House Lake, to open in the New Year.

Derek said: “We are convinced that the demand is there and customers will flock to us because we provide first class customer service selling the very best there is around for many miles.”