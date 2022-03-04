New telescope unveiled at Pulborough outdoor activity centre

The Outdoor Activity Centre is based on a hilltop in the South Downs National Park, designated as an International Dark Sky Reserve.

When the Storrington & Pulborough District Rotary Club learnt of Lodge Hill’s ambition to introduce night sky stargazing, the club agreed to finance £3,000 to purchase an on-site telescope. This came largely from its own charitable funds, topped up by contributions from Rotary clubs in Arundel, Billingshurst and Chichester Priory - plus a grant from the Rotary South District to which these clubs belong.

Dan Oakley, the South Downs National Park Dark Skies team leader, together with Chichester Planetarium, advised on the selection of the Celestion CPC Delux 800 telescope.

Col. Sir Brian Bartellot, Bt. OBE DL – President Lodge Hill Trust; Dan Oakley - South Downs National Park Dark Skies Team Leader; Ann Clark – Billingshurst Rotary; Barry Hopkins – Arundel Rotary; Gordon Jones – Chichester Priory Rotary; Paul Weaver – President Storrington and Pulborough District Rotary SUS-220203-131112001

Dan also gave Rotarian donors a Night Skies presentation at the inauguration of the telescope at Lodge Hill on February 28.

Storrington & Pulborough District Rotary President Paul Weaver who assisted with the inauguration of the telescope commented: “It has been good to work with our neighbouring Clubs to support the purchase of this telescope, which should I hope bring much enjoyment to Lodge Hill’s astronomers.”

Lisa May, CEO of Lodge Hill said: “I am extremely grateful to the Rotarians who raised the funds to purchase this wonderful telescope for Lodge Hill.

“It will be a superb addition to our outdoor educational activities. Children, young people, and adults of all abilities will be able to enjoy not only learning about our solar system but actually using the telescope to view it for themselves.