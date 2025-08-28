New thatch for Blake's Cottage as long-awaited refurbishment continues

Photo: Blake's Cottage Trust.

Thatching is finally underway at William Blake’s cottage in Felpham as a refurbishment project headed up by the Blake’s Cottage Trust continues.

The new thatch comes after weeks of hard work by a team of expert carpenters, who have installed new rafters and lime-washed timbers just in time for the next stage of the project.

Fireproof membranes have also been added to parts of the cottage in order to make it more resilient to fire. The thatching started in earnest earlier this week and, according to the Trust, is already proceeding at an ‘incredible pace.’

The 17th Century Cottage remains, to many Felpham residents, a symbol of William Blake’s enduring artistry and vision. Blake is believed to have lived in the cottage from 1800 to 1803, during which time he is believed to have started work on his epic poem Milton, and wrote a preface to what would eventually become his most famous work ‘Jerusalem’.

The Cottage Trust itself hopes, as work progresses, to turn the long-derelict cottage into a centre dedicated to celebrating Blake’s literature and art, complete with creative residences and regular events. As well as an ongoing public fundraiser, The Trust has also benefitted from several major national grants, including a £243,954 Grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, which was delivered in April.

The money will support vital conservation of the site’s roof, thatch and timbering, help stabilise the walls, and enable community outreach with the community, partners and key stakeholders in order to further safeguard the history of one of the village’s most valuable sites.