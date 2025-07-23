A new town council could be on the cards for Horsham.

More than 88 per cent of people who responded to a survey set up by Horsham District Council felt a town council would improve local decision making and community representation.

Now a second public consultation is to take place before any final decisions are made.

Meanwhile, the district council says that the development of a town council would significantly affect how Horsham’s town centre would be managed in the future.

The Horsham area that could be covered by a new town council

The Government recently announced proposals to reorganise local government which would mean that Horsham District Council and West Sussex County Council would cease to exist.

Instead, a new Unitary Authority would be formed which would be responsible for all the main services currently managed by the district and county councils.

A Horsham council spokesperson said: “Moving to a large Unitary Authority means the future of facilities such as the current Horsham District Council managed bandstands, the War Memorial, Hills Farm Cemetery, the Museum and Art Gallery, its community halls, Horsham Park, and its allotments would be decided by a large organisation possibly not based in the Horsham area.

“Horsham town is unique in Horsham district, in that many services and community facilities that are otherwise managed by parish councils, are managed by the district council. A newly formed Horsham Town Council could however take over running these services.”

Results from the council survey showed: 75 per cent of respondents in favour of the creation of a town council for Horsham: Over 88 per cent of respondents felt a town council would deliver improved local decision making and community representation: 75 per cent believed there would be more opportunities for local involvement in decision making with a dedicated town council but nearly 50 per cent of respondents said they were concerned about additional costs to run a town council.

The spokesperson added: “Overall, most respondents supported the creation of a town council and wanted to have more information about how it would work, the number of councillors and wards it would need.”

To review the results in full see: https://www.horsham.gov.uk/council-democracy-and-elections/elections/horsham-town-community-governance-review

Feedback received from this initial consultation will now be used to inform a second consultation later in the summer.

Chairman of the district’s governance committee James Brookes in a message to residents said: “The creation of a town council would be a first for Horsham and would bring major changes to how the town would be managed and how its services would be delivered for residents, so it is vital that we capture your views to shape any future proposals.

“Please look out for our second consultation later this summer which will help us to refine our ideas. Your views are really important to us.”