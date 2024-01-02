New Vice-Chair for Sussex Downs Line Community Rail group
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lucy said: “I’m delighted to strengthen the University’s links with the Southeast Communities Rail Partnership and support the Sussex Downs Line as Vice-Chair.
“The University is committed to encouraging and enabling our students and staff to travel sustainably and with excellent rail links to our campuses, being part of this group enables us to work with local stakeholders and communities to support use of the railway. As Vice-Chair I’m looking forward to supporting the groups and sharing the fantastic activities happening along the Sussex Downs Line”.
Sussex Downs Line Chair Norman Baker said: “We welcome Lucy to the position of Vice-Chair and look forward to working with her to continue to promote sustainable and active travel along the line. She has already shown a commitment to improving access to our stations and working collaboratively to connect communities to their railways.”
Lucy replaces former Lewes town councillor Stephen Catlin who died in June 2023.
The Sussex Downs Line Community Rail Partnership (CRP) works with volunteers and communities at 10 stations on the route from Seaford to Brighton via Lewes.
Southeast Communities Rail Partnership aims to connect communities to people, places and opportunities on railway lines.
It is an accredited rail partnership with the Department for Transport and has nine Community Rail lines.
Southeast CRP works with five train operating companies across East and West Sussex as well as parts of Surrey, Kent and Berkshire. It also manages a line in south-west London.
The partnership collaborates with train operators, Network Rail, local authorities, community representatives and dedicated volunteers at 112 stations on its lines. It also has specialist education officers who teach youngsters about rail safety, healthy and sustainable travel as well as taking people on ‘Try a Train’ trips.
More details about the work of Southeast CRP and how to get involved are at www.southeastcrp.org