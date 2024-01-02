New Vice-Chair for Sussex Downs Line Community Rail group

The group which promotes train travel on the Seaford to Brighton rail route has a new Vice-Chair.Lucy Lisle, Sustainability and Travel Manager at the University of Brighton, was chosen by members of the Sussex Downs Line Community Rail Partnership.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lucy said: “I’m delighted to strengthen the University’s links with the Southeast Communities Rail Partnership and support the Sussex Downs Line as Vice-Chair.

“The University is committed to encouraging and enabling our students and staff to travel sustainably and with excellent rail links to our campuses, being part of this group enables us to work with local stakeholders and communities to support use of the railway. As Vice-Chair I’m looking forward to supporting the groups and sharing the fantastic activities happening along the Sussex Downs Line”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Downs Line Chair Norman Baker said: “We welcome Lucy to the position of Vice-Chair and look forward to working with her to continue to promote sustainable and active travel along the line. She has already shown a commitment to improving access to our stations and working collaboratively to connect communities to their railways.”

Lucy replaces former Lewes town councillor Stephen Catlin who died in June 2023.

The Sussex Downs Line Community Rail Partnership (CRP) works with volunteers and communities at 10 stations on the route from Seaford to Brighton via Lewes.

Southeast Communities Rail Partnership aims to connect communities to people, places and opportunities on railway lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is an accredited rail partnership with the Department for Transport and has nine Community Rail lines.

Southeast CRP works with five train operating companies across East and West Sussex as well as parts of Surrey, Kent and Berkshire. It also manages a line in south-west London.

The partnership collaborates with train operators, Network Rail, local authorities, community representatives and dedicated volunteers at 112 stations on its lines. It also has specialist education officers who teach youngsters about rail safety, healthy and sustainable travel as well as taking people on ‘Try a Train’ trips.