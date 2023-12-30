New Year Honours in Mid Sussex: a Burgess Hill resident has been recognised
A resident from the Mid Sussex district has been recognised in the New Year Honours.
More names will be added to the list as more honours are revealed.
ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE
Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Stephen John Whitton. Head, Border Force Maritime Command, Home Office. For services to Maritime Border Security (Burgess Hill, West Sussex).