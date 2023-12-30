BREAKING

New Year Honours in Mid Sussex: a Burgess Hill resident has been recognised

A resident from the Mid Sussex district has been recognised in the New Year Honours.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 30th Dec 2023, 09:45 GMT
More names will be added to the list as more honours are revealed.

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Stephen John Whitton. Head, Border Force Maritime Command, Home Office. For services to Maritime Border Security (Burgess Hill, West Sussex).

